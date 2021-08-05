Truist Securities Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HUBS stock traded up $64.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $654.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -328.22 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $230.92 and a one year high of $616.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

