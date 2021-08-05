Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 257,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,744,999. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

