Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.66 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 146,665 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,095,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,190. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

