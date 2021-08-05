Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 10.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.29. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $415.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

