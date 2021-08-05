TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

