Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 5,726 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

