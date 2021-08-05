Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NYSE H opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

