Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $235,000 Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 714,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.