Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $300,000 in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

