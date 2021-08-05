Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $306.51 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

