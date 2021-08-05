Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

