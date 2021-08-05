Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,446 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

