Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

