Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $68.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

UBER opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

