Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $40.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 356,577 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

