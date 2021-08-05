UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

