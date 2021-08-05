UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

