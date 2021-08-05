UBS Group AG Has $27,000 Position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Golden Minerals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

