UBS Group AG Has $30,000 Position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) by 489.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOMZ. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOMZ stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.