UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,273,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.