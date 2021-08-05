UBS Group AG Sells 1,261 Shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Optibase were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ OBAS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Optibase Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 38.66%.

Optibase Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

