UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.90 ($22.24).

EPA:CA opened at €16.27 ($19.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.62. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

