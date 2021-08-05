UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pearson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

