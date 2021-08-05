UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

