Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Stock Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

