Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Set at $26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

