Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNBLF. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.05.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

