United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.42. 2,037,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $144.43 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

