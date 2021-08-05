United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.42. 407,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.05. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.