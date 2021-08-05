Uniti Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

