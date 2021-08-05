Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $22.95. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 5,810 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 198.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $390,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

