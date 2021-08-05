Upland Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,177% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $116,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

