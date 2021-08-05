Upland Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,177% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $116,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.