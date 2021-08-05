uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $748,203.93 and approximately $547.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

