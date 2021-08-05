Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$494 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.17 million.Upwork also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.