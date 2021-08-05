Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

