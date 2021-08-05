Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $676.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

