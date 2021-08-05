US Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,304% compared to the typical daily volume of 740 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.