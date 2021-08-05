USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006281 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

