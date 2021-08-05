Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,061,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

