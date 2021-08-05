Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Utrust has a market cap of $115.65 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00946191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00097214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

