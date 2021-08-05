V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $90,701,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

VFC opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

