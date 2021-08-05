V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

