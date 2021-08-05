Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report ($3.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($3.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.11. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.65. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $185.62 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

