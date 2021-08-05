VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Stock Position Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $40.82 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84.

