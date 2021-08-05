VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 183.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

