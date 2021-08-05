Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $105.66. 14,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

