Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.12. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

