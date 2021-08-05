Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

