Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Stock Position Decreased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.