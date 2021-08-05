Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

